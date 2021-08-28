Details Emerge of Americans Killed at Kabul Airport

(Newser) – A young husband with a child on the way. Another man who always wanted to be in the military. A man who planned to become a sheriff’s deputy when his deployment ended. Heartwrenching details began emerging Friday about some of the 13 US troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Here are details about some of the victims, per the AP:



Rylee McCollum, 20: The Marine and native of Bondurant, Wyoming, was married, and his wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, his sister, Cheyenne McCollum, said. “He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad," McCollum said. She said her brother “was a Marine before he knew he was allowed to be a Marine."

Jared Schmitz, 20: The Marine from near St. Louis was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts. His father Mark Schmitz said his son always wanted to be a Marine. “This was something he always wanted to do, and I never seen a young man train as hard as he did to be the best soldier he could be,” Schmitz said.

Deagan William-Tyeler Page, 23: The corporal served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California, and planned to go to trade school and possibly become a lineman after his enlistment ended, his family said. He is mourned by his girlfriend, parents, stepmom and stepdad, four siblings and grandparents.

