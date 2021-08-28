 
Parents Tossed Son's $30K of Porn, Now They Must Pay

Judge ruled it wasn't their porn to destroy
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 28, 2021 8:15 AM CDT
Parents Must Pay $30K for Pitching Son's Porn
A man has successfully sued his parents for destroying his porn collection.   (12963734 / iStock / Getty Images)

(Newser) – A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection, per the AP. US District Judge Paul Maloney's decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents. He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking's parents also must pay $14,500 to their son's attorney. After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing. “Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff," his dad said in an email. Per NBC News, the email went on to say "Ditto for your sex toys and smutty magazines." In his original report to police, Werking alleged the collection to be worth anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000 and that he had an "emotional attachment" to the items. The report says the parents kicked out their son after a domestic incident.

(Read more strange stuff stories.)

