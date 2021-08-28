 
2 Men Die After Moderna Shot, Japan Is Investigating

Shots came from different lot than one that had contaminants in it
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 28, 2021 1:55 PM CDT
Japan Investigating Deaths of 2 Recently Vaxxed Men
A health worker prepare a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Sumida ward of Tokyo. Japan’s health ministry said Thursday that it is suspending use of about 1.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna Inc. after contamination was found in portions of unused vials.   (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

(Newser) – Two Japanese men died days after getting the Moderna vaccine against COVID. Their doses came from a lot that was pulled from use. Three lots were pulled because contaminants were found in one of them, but the men who died got their doses from a different lot in which no contaminants were found, the Wall Street Journal reports. The other two lots were pulled because they were manufactured at the same time and at the same facility as the lot in which contamination was found.

Shots from those three lots were distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical, Bloomberg reports. Takeda is calling for Moderna to investigate what the contaminants are and how they got there. The Japanese health ministry has said it’s not clear whether there’s any connection between the vaccination and the deaths. "There may only be a temporal relationship between vaccination and death," Fumie Sakamoto, an official at a Tokyo hospital, told Reuters. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)

