Another Anti-Vaccine Radio Host Just Died of COVID

(Newser) – First Dick Farrel, then Phil Valentine, and now a third conservative radio host who had spoken out against the COVID-19 vaccine has died of the coronavirus. Marc Bernier, a well-known 65-year-old talk radio personality in Daytona Beach, Florida, died Saturday night after being hospitalized August 7, Politico reports. He had been off the air the previous week because he was sick, and was diagnosed with COVID the day prior to his hospitalization, local media reported at the time. Bernier had long distrusted vaccines due to impacts he believed they'd had on people close to him, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports. In December, he vowed on the air never to get the COVID vaccine, referring to himself as "Mr. Anti-Vax" when his friend and co-host questioned him about it.

story continues below

Unlike Farrel and Valentine, there has so far been no report that Bernier changed his tune on the vaccine prior to his death; the last tweet he ever posted, from July 30, is an anti-vaccine tweet. In related news: