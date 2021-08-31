2 Killed in Mississippi Highway Collapse

(Newser) – Two people were killed and 10 others hurt after heavy rain likely related to Hurricane Ida washed away part of a highway near the town of Lucedale, Mississippi, Monday night. A hole about 50 feet long and 20 feet deep was created, and several vehicles went in, CNN reports. "I've never seen anything in my 23 years in law enforcement like this," a trooper says. Three of those injured were in critical condition. More of the latest from the storm, now a tropical depression:

More than a million people in Louisiana and 70,000 in Mississippi were still without power Monday night, NPR reports. The storm has also lashed parts of Alabama and Florida.

