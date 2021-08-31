2 Killed in Mississippi Highway Collapse

(Newser)
Two people were killed and 10 others hurt after heavy rain likely related to Hurricane Ida washed away part of a highway near the town of Lucedale, Mississippi, Monday night. A hole about 50 feet long and 20 feet deep was created, and several vehicles went in, CNN reports. "I've never seen anything in my 23 years in law enforcement like this," a trooper says. Three of those injured were in critical condition. More of the latest from the storm, now a tropical depression:
- More than a million people in Louisiana and 70,000 in Mississippi were still without power Monday night, NPR reports. The storm has also lashed parts of Alabama and Florida.
- In some parts of Louisiana, it could take weeks or even a full month for power to be restored, CNN reports.
- The death toll in Louisiana was at two Monday night, but was expected to rise "considerably," per the governor. One man was killed by a falling tree, another drowned in his car while trying to drive through floodwaters.
- In another horrific incident, a man was reportedly attacked by an alligator in Louisiana floodwaters, and he disappeared when his wife went for help. He has not yet been located, USA Today reports.
- Dangerous storm surge conditions and flash flooding could continue along parts of the Mississippi and Alabama coasts, and high winds and rain are expected to continue in those states as well as Louisiana through Tuesday morning. The central and southern Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic could also see heavy rains and flooding through Wednesday.
