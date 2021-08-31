Cops: Dad Grabbed Gun, Opened Fire After NYPD Shot Son

(Newser) – A Sunday morning shootout ended with a son dead and a father arrested after he allegedly grabbed the gun his dying son had been holding when he was shot by police. The Bronx incident started when Mike Rosado, 24, and his father Raphael Rosado, 45, who were celebrating outside a bodega around 4am, got into an argument with a group of men that turned physical, the New York Daily News reports. The younger Rosado then allegedly started firing a gun toward the group, and when two off-duty NYPD officers identified themselves and ordered him to drop the weapon, he instead allegedly started shooting at them. They returned fire, and the 24-year-old was hit in the chest.

story continues below

After he fell to the ground, the elder Rosado allegedly took the gun he'd been holding and continued firing on the cops. None of the officers was struck at any point during the exchanges of gunfire, nor was the father struck when officers returned fire at him, but he was arrested after handing off the gun to a female bystander, leaving the scene, then returning. He was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment, PIX11 reports. Police are searching for the man the father and son were originally shooting at as well as the woman who took the gun from the elder Rosado. The younger Rosado was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. (Read more New York City stories.)