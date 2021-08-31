10 Best and Worst US Cities for Drivers

(Newser)
–
Oakland comes in dead last in a ranking of the best and worst US cities in which to drive by WalletHub. By contrast, Raleigh, North Carolina, earns the top honors. Among the factors: traffic jams, the cost of buying and owning a car, the accident rate (even the rate of "hard-braking" incidents logged), and the weather. Here are the top 10 and the bottom 10 in the list of 100 large cities, along with their overall ranking out of 100:
- Raleigh, North Carolina, 67.52
- Lincoln, Nebraska, 66.09
- Greensboro, North Carolina, 66.01
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 65.62
- Corpus Christi, Texas, 64.31
- Boise, Idaho, 64.25
- Jacksonville, Florida, 64.24
- Scottsdale, Arizona, 63.03
- Tampa, Florida, 62.50
- Austin, Texas, 62.48
The bottom-ranking cities on the list:
- San Bernardino, California, 44.23
- Washington, DC, 42.50
- Baltimore, 42.03
- Los Angeles, 41.35
- Chicago, 40.69
- New York City, 40.69
- Philadelphia, 37.88
- San Francisco, 36.11
- Detroit, 35.92
- Oakland, 34.20
Read the full rankings
. (Or check out more lists
.)