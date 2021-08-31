10 Best and Worst US Cities for Drivers

(Newser) – Oakland comes in dead last in a ranking of the best and worst US cities in which to drive by WalletHub. By contrast, Raleigh, North Carolina, earns the top honors. Among the factors: traffic jams, the cost of buying and owning a car, the accident rate (even the rate of "hard-braking" incidents logged), and the weather. Here are the top 10 and the bottom 10 in the list of 100 large cities, along with their overall ranking out of 100:

Raleigh, North Carolina, 67.52 Lincoln, Nebraska, 66.09 Greensboro, North Carolina, 66.01 Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 65.62 Corpus Christi, Texas, 64.31 Boise, Idaho, 64.25 Jacksonville, Florida, 64.24 Scottsdale, Arizona, 63.03 Tampa, Florida, 62.50 Austin, Texas, 62.48

The bottom-ranking cities on the list: