10 Best and Worst US Cities for Drivers

Sorry, commuters of Oakland
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 31, 2021 1:32 PM CDT
These drivers may want to move to North Carolina.   (Getty/Marcos Assis)

(Newser) – Oakland comes in dead last in a ranking of the best and worst US cities in which to drive by WalletHub. By contrast, Raleigh, North Carolina, earns the top honors. Among the factors: traffic jams, the cost of buying and owning a car, the accident rate (even the rate of "hard-braking" incidents logged), and the weather. Here are the top 10 and the bottom 10 in the list of 100 large cities, along with their overall ranking out of 100:

  1. Raleigh, North Carolina, 67.52
  2. Lincoln, Nebraska, 66.09
  3. Greensboro, North Carolina, 66.01
  4. Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 65.62
  5. Corpus Christi, Texas, 64.31
  6. Boise, Idaho, 64.25
  7. Jacksonville, Florida, 64.24
  8. Scottsdale, Arizona, 63.03
  9. Tampa, Florida, 62.50
  10. Austin, Texas, 62.48

The bottom-ranking cities on the list:

  1. San Bernardino, California, 44.23
  2. Washington, DC, 42.50
  3. Baltimore, 42.03
  4. Los Angeles, 41.35
  5. Chicago, 40.69
  6. New York City, 40.69
  7. Philadelphia, 37.88
  8. San Francisco, 36.11
  9. Detroit, 35.92
  10. Oakland, 34.20
Read the full rankings. (Or check out more lists.)

