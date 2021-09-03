Kaley Cuoco Splits From Husband of 3 Years

(Newser) – Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is a single woman again. The 35-year-old announced to People that she and 30-year-old husband Karl Cook are divorcing after three years. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the couple said in a joint statement. Cook is not a celeb himself, though he does have an unconventional job as a professional equestrian. Cuoco also rides, and that's how they met. "There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," said the statement. They did not have children.

BuzzFeed notes that the marriage was unusual in one respect—they didn't live with each other at first, only moving in together during the pandemic. At the time, Cuoco explained, "We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we're at a lot.” Coverage of the split takes note of their Instagram messages to each other in June on their anniversary. "Why have you stayed married to me for so long?!" Cuoco joked, before professing her love. "I'm sincerely impressed." He responded, "I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!" (Read more Kaley Cuoco stories.)