Game Studio CEO Steps Down After Praising Texas Law

(Newser) – Gaming studio Tripwire Interactive announced Monday night that John Gibson had stepped down as CEO—two days after he expressed support for the new Texas abortion law. Gibson and Tripwire faced a major backlash after Gibson tweeted that he was "proud" of the Supreme Court for affirming the law, the BBC reports. "As an entertainer I don’t get political often," Gibson said. "Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer."

story continues below

Tripwire said Gibson's remarks "disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community." The company said Gibson had stepped down "effective immediately" and co-founder Alan Wilson is now its interim CEO. The leadership team is "deeply sorry" and "unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment," said the company, creator of hits including Maneater and Killing Floor.

After Gibson's Saturday tweet, Shipwright Studios, one of Tripwire's main development partners, said it was canceling its contracts with the company, Kotaku reports. "While your politics are your own, the moment you make them a matter of public discourse you entangle all of those working for and with you," Shipwright said in a statement. Individual gamers also called for a Tripwire boycott. (Read more Texas stories.)