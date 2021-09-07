Jessica Chastain Has the Best Reaction to Oscar Isaac Kiss

(Newser) – Hollywood stars are supposed to know how to make a fantasy seem tangible. It’s their job. So we don’t want to ruin your dreams by pointing out that Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac are happily married, and not to each other. Each has an impossibly attractive spouse of their own, which is a fact that immediately becomes boring and inconvenient upon seeing the two of them promoting Scenes from a Marriage on the red carpet of the Venice film festival. Chastain drapes her arm over Isaac’s shoulder and he looks at her playfully then kisses her. They break apart laughing almost immediately, but it’s still a pretty hot moment.

A slowed-down video of the moment has racked up more than 10 million views on Twitter, and viewers will definitely need some ice water after watching this thirst trap. Commenters on social media were quick to notice that Chastain and Isaac are the cutest couple since Gomez and Morticia Addams, reports USA Today. That’s a take that resonated with Chastain, because Monday she tweeted a picture of Gomez kissing Morticia on the arm, captioning it with Sept 12—the day Scenes from a Marriage drops on HBO—and a little purple devil emoji.

Their chemistry is rooted in something very real—now in their 40s, they’ve been friends since college, first acting together at Juilliard, USA Today reports. They played a married couple in A Most Violent Year in 2014, too. If there’s any doubt left (or a shred of hope, depending on your perspective) that that sexy moment was pure Hollywood magic, check Twitter for an adorable photo that shows Isaac’s wife, Elvira Lind, laughing and clapping just a few feet away. (Read more Jessica Chastain stories.)