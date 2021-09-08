This Famous 'Murder Car' Can Be Yours for $1.8M

(Newser) – Tupac Shakur was fatally shot 25 years ago yesterday, and the "murder car" the rapper was riding in at the time is now up for grabs. That's what TMZ is calling the black 1996 BMW 750iL that Death Row Records co-founder Suge Night was driving in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996; the 25-year-old Shakur was a passenger in it when he was gunned down, and the vehicle is now for sale at Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million.

The BMW no longer has the bullet holes from the shooting, which took place when Knight and Shakur were stopped at a traffic light after a Mike Tyson fight. Gunfire erupted from another car that had pulled up alongside them, with bullets grazing Knight but hitting Shakur multiple times. The rapper died at a hospital six days later, and the case remains unsolved.

Per the auction listing, the car has been repainted, fitted with new wheels to match the ones it sported at the time, and had all evidence of the shooting removed other than a "small indentation where we believe one of the bullet holes was," Celebrity Cars notes. "It runs great and is in excellent condition," the listing reads, adding that interested parties will need to come up with a $20,000 deposit and sign a confidentiality agreement.

Although HotNewHipHop.com in 2017 reported the car would be available at auction for $1.5 million, Celebrity Cars claims "this is the first time this car has ever been up for sale or on display since [Shakur's] death in 1996," though it concedes the car has since been through "several owners." Per AutoEvolution, the sale is part of a "decidedly creepier segment" of the car collection world: "that of celebrity death memorabilia." (Read more Tupac Shakur stories.)