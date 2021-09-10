(Newser) – The frontman for rock group Queens of the Stone Age is being accused of domestic violence, and a filing for a restraining order on behalf of his two young sons has been submitted. Per legal documents seen by TMZ, the request for a protective order against 48-year-old Josh Homme was filed by ex-wife Brody Dalle, mom of his two boys, 5-year-old Wolf and 10-year-old Orrin. In the filing, the boys claim they're scared of their dad, alleging he's verbally and physically abusive and drinks alcohol while he's driving them around.

Among the "scary" behavior cited in the filing are allegations by Orrin that Homme has called him fat, threatened to kill Dalle's boyfriend, thrown things at him, and gotten physical by "flicking his ears, hitting his head, [and] poking his chest," as well as grabbing his private parts, notes TMZ. Wolf, meanwhile, bolsters his older brother's claim that Homme drinks and drives with them in the car, adding in the filing that his father grabs the boys' necks and ears and curses at Dalle, who the Guardian notes is also a musician (now of the alt-rock group Spinnerette, formerly of the Distillers, a punk rock band).

Per TMZ, Homme and Dalle's relationship has been a "volatile" one since their separation in November 2019, followed by divorce and back-and-forth restraining orders filed against each other. The requests for the new restraining order asks the court to keep Homme at least 100 yards away from the family, and from their dog. "Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, [Department of Children and Family Services], and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims," Homme's attorney tells the outlet. (Read more Queens of the Stone Age stories.)