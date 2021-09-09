(Newser) – The Robert E. Lee statue has been lifted off its pedestal in Richmond, Va., but work at the site isn't quite done yet. State officials believe a "piece of history" from 134 years ago remains buried inside the 40-foot-high concrete pedestal, and on Thursday, crews will try to find and retrieve it, reports the AP. That artifact: a time capsule from 1887, which, if found, will be opened at the state's Department of Historic Resources by experts who will analyze and preserve the five dozen or so items believed to be inside.

What the capsule is thought to contain, based on an 1887 newspaper article: memorabilia such as currency of that time period and plenty of Confederacy-themed items, despite, as WRIC notes, "the Confederate army losing the Civil War over 20 years prior to the capsule being buried." Really capturing attention is a mention in the article of a "picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin," supposedly donated by a local school principal, per the AP. One historian, however, think it's less likely to be an actual photo of Lincoln reposing and more likely to be a sketch or a Currier & Ives lithograph print.

What will go into a new time capsule being placed inside the pedestal, per WBBT: nearly 40 items from current times, including a Black Lives Matter sticker, a vaccination card, an expired vial of Pfizer vaccine, and a photo of one of the Black ballerinas who posed at the statue with their fists raised after the murder of George Floyd. "The past 18 months have seen historic change, from the pandemic to protests for racial justice that led to the removal of these monuments to a lost cause," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says in a release, per the AP. "It is fitting that we replace the old time capsule with a new one that tells that story," and that it reflects "who we are as a people in 2021."

Although historical records, including ones from the Library of Virginia, suggest the 1887 capsule does exist, not everyone is so sure, including Northam, who, in a release, implies locals shouldn't get their hopes up. A resident sculptor familiar with how the process will work tells WRIC that crews will have a limited opportunity to try to locate the capsule. "If a certain amount of stones are removed without the capsule being found, the crews will stop looking for it," the outlet notes. (Read more Confederate statues stories.)