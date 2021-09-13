(Newser) – A day of celebration turned tragic over the weekend for a New York woman after her own baby shower. NBC New York reports that 31-year-old Shanice Young, a mom of two who was pregnant with her third, was headed home early Sunday after the party in her honor, bearing gifts from the event at a nearby catering hall, when her partner, said to be the father of her unborn child, got into a fight with her ex, according to police sources. Per cops and witnesses who talked to the New York Daily News, the ex showed up as Young and her boyfriend were entering her apartment building in Harlem, and the ex confronted Young's partner, chasing him into the lobby.

The two men soon ended up back outside on the sidewalk, police say, which is when Young tried to break up the fight. Police say it was Young's ex who then pulled out a gun during the scuffle and shot Young in the head. Reports of the shooting started coming in around 1:15am, and when officers converged upon the scene, Young was unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head, per WPIX. No one else was reported injured.

Young's two daughters, ages 6 and 15, were also reportedly at the scene and watched as their mom was taken by EMS responders to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. "Shanice was nine months pregnant ... she was nine months pregnant," Young's sister Metania tells WABC, which notes that, in addition to her own two kids, Young also cared for her two younger siblings.

Young's father tells the Daily News they'd just enjoyed a "beautiful night," filled with music, cake, and dancing, and that his daughter had had three orders of protection taken out against her ex since they'd broken up. "Shanice was scared to death of him," her dad says. There've been no arrests so far, and police haven't officially offered a name for the suspect. An investigation continues.