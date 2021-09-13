Teen Shot Dead at Haunted Hayride

(Newser) – At a "haunted hayride" event in the Pittsburgh area Saturday, the blood and horror were real. Police say one 15-year-old boy was shot dead and another was wounded at the opening night of the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles, WPXI reports. The slain teen, Steven Eason, was a student at Central Catholic High School. Police say Eason was with a group of friends who saw the second victim arguing with the shooter and went to help. The shooter then fired three times, hitting Eason twice and the other teen once, police say. The other teen was shot in the shoulder and was hospitalized in critical condition.

story continues below

Lt. Venerando Costa of the Allegheny County Police says police are still trying to identify the shooter, who fled toward the event's parking lot, ABC reports. Witnesses described the shooter as Black, 15 to 17 years old, and 5 foot 9 with a slender build. Police say there were 50 to 100 people in the area when the shooting happened around 8:15pm. They have urged anybody with information on the shooter or video of the incident to come forward.

Police say the shooting happened near the charity event's ticket booth. "When the shooting occurred, half the people ran toward the parking lot, half ran toward the trail. It was chaotic, but the staff tried to get people out of the area,” Costa said, per WPXI. "I think it’s a terrible shame. You come to an area to have fun. It’s innocent people around. Anyone could have gotten hurt." (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)