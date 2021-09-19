'Dead-Fart Leggings': Go Inside LuLaRoe's Rise and Fall

(Newser) – If you're captivated by the rise and fall of LuLaRoe, Amazon is here to feed your curiosity. The four-part docuseries LuLaRich is now available to watch, and it's getting plenty of coverage. It tells the story of the multilevel marketing (MLM) company found in 2012 by DeAnne and Mark Stidham and famed for its "buttery-soft" leggings in a sea of patterns. Fast-forward four years and the company was doing $1.3 billion in sales thanks to the more than 60,000 consultants (many of them stay-at-home moms) who sold the leggings—and were, in some cases, starting to sue the company, alleging the Stidhams were running a pyramid scheme. It also features the phrase "dead-fart leggings." More:

Behind it: The Guardian reports the series was directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, who also made Hulu's Fyre, on the disastrous festival of the same name.

The Guardian reports the series was directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, who also made Hulu's Fyre, on the disastrous festival of the same name. Pyramid scheme or MLM? CNN reports the difference between the two comes down to whether LuLaRoe was selling products (making it a legal MLM) or membership (a pyramid scheme). As the Guardian explains, "legal MLMs have to have a buyback policy, and prohibit buying new inventory until retailers have sold 70% and have at least 10 new customers. ... LuLaRoe more than skirted this line."

story continues below