Body Found Matching Description of Gabby Petito

(Newser) – The search for Gabby Petito appears to have come to the worst possible end. Authorities say that a body discovered in Wyoming matches the description of the missing 22-year-old from Florida, reports the AP. “The cause of death has not been determined,” said FBI agent Charles Jones, per the Washington Post. Authorities have not confirmed the body is Petito's, but her family has been notified of the discovery. Petito disappeared while traveling across the country with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Laundrie, who has not been cooperating with police, is believed to be in hiding in Florida.

story continues below

Petito went missing after contacting her family from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August. Laundrie returned home to Florida on Sept. 1, and Petito's family in Suffolk, New York, subsequently filed a missing-person's report. On Friday, police released bodycam video of a distraught Petito talking to an officer after the couple's van was pulled over in Moab, Utah, last month. The pair said they had been fighting, but no charges were filed and they were separated for the night. It wasn't immediately clear exactly where the body was found, but authorities on Sunday were searching in Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming. (Read more Gabby Petito stories.)