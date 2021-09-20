Seth Rogen at Emmys: This Isn't Very COVID-Safe

(Newser) – Seth Rogen presented an award at Sunday night's Emmy Awards, but he didn't sound too comfortable with the whole thing. "Let me start by saying: there’s way too many of us in this little room," he said. The event took place outdoors in a tent, with about 500 people present, Vanity Fair reports. Guests were asked to mask up during commercial breaks, but not while on camera or on the red carpet, and they sat at tables rather than in lines of theatrical-style seating. "What are we doing? They said this was outdoors—it’s not! They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided. This is insane."

The Daily Beast notes that, while Rogen's voice did get increasingly higher in pitch, it wasn't clear whether he was joking or genuinely anxious. Either way, host Cedric the Entertainer pushed back. "It actually feels amazing in here unlike what Seth was talking about. It feels good," he said, per Yahoo News. And then, referring to the ceremony's vaccine mandate: "We’re all vaxxed. We had to get vaxxed to come here. I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. I got Pfizer because I’m bougie. Pfizer is the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. Moderna, that’s Macy’s. Johnson & Johnson, that’s TJ Maxx." Emmys organizers said tables were 6 feet apart, and the audience only included nominees and one guest each. Everyone was also tested, they said. (Read more Emmy Awards stories.)