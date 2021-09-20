Here Are Your Emmy Winners

(Newser) – Netflix’s The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit combined with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to win top series honors at the Sunday’s Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry, the AP reports. "I’m at a loss for words,” said Peter Morgan, the creator and writer of the British royal saga The Crown, which collected acting, writing and directing awards in addition to four acting honors. His comment may also apply to the premium cable channels that once dominated the Emmy Awards and to the broadcast networks—including Sunday's ceremony host, CBS—that have long grown accustomed to being largely also-rans. Netflix won a leading total of 44 awards, equaling the broadcast network record set back in 1974, by CBS.

There was a bright spot for HBO with its limited series Mare of Easttown, the crime drama that earned four Emmys, including a lead acting award for star Kate Winslet. For broadcaster NBC, Saturday Night Live again came through with variety honors. The Crown stars Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor won the top drama acting honors Sunday, with Jason Sudeikis, star of the warm-hearted Ted Lasso, and Jean Smart of the generation-gap story Hacks, winners on the comedy side. Kate Winslet, who played the title character in Mare of Easttown, and Ewan McGregor, who starred in the fashion biopic Halston, were honored as top actors for a limited series. Cedric the Entertainer hosted. See the full list of winners here, or more about the show's COVID protocols (or lack thereof, according to one actor) here.

The ceremony proved disappointing to those scrutinizing diversity in Hollywood. The record number of nominees of color yielded only two Black winners, including RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race and Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You. "a whole bit about five, now six…white people complaining about never having won an emmy… in a show where halfway thru no(?) person of color has won anything. but all kinds of poc have presented, danced, voice-overed, dj’d, hosted…," tweeted Jarrett Hill. "it’s just so rich." And from Ernest Owens: "[Emmys] do this every year: Nominate a diverse selection of our faves, only to give them to the same white actors and/or stories. Middle-aged white folks in conflict or British period pieces will win over nuanced, multi-dimensional plots involving characters of color."