Gabby Petito's Dad Reacts After a Body Is Found

(Newser) – After news broke that authorities found a body believed to be that of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, her father shared his devastation on Twitter. "#GABBYPETITO she touched the world," he posted alongside a picture of his daughter in front of a mural of angel wings, and a broken heart emoji. An attorney for Petito's family also released a statement, ABC 7 reports.

story continues below

“I am making a personal request to members of the press and news media to refrain from contacting the Schmidt and Petito family. Due to today’s developments, we are asking the press and news media to have some decorum and sensitivity for Gabby’s family and allow them to grieve," the lawyer said, adding that notice would be given when the family is ready to talk. "I would also like to personally thank the FBI, the Suffolk County Police Department, the North Post Police Department and especially the Grand Teton Search and Rescue Team. Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents. The family and I will be forever grateful."

While the remains found Sunday at a camping area outside Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park have not been formally identified, Fox News reports the FBI says it believes the body is Petito's. The agency has expressed condolences to her family, Fox 13 reports. No information on a potential cause of death has yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie, who returned home without her, remains missing. His family released a statement Sunday saying, "The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family." (Read more Gabby Petito stories.)