Missing Grad Student Found Dead in River

(Newser) – The search for Jelani Day, a grad student who disappeared in Illinois a month ago, is over. The Bloomington Police Department confirmed Thursday that a body found floating in the Illinois River on Sept. 4 has been identified as the 25-year-old Illinois State University student, USA Today reports. Day, who was pursuing a master's degree in speech pathology, was last seen on campus and at a pot dispensary in Bloomington on Aug. 24. He was reported missing the next day and his car was found in a wooded area in Peru, 60 miles north of Bloomington, on Aug. 26.

Police say the body was identified through dental records and DNA comparison. The cause of death has not been determined. "Foul play or not, it's unusual," says Bloomington police spokesman John Fermon; an investigation is ongoing. The Black student's disappearance got fresh attention in recent days amid criticism of the amount of media attention paid to the Gabby Petito case, NPR reports. His mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said that while she doesn't object to the media and law enforcement paying a lot of attention to Petito, she wishes her son was getting the same amount of attention. "It makes me mad because this young white girl is getting that attention and my young Black son is not," she told local media.

Fermon said Thursday that while Day's case didn't get much attention nationally, it had been relatively prominent locally from the beginning. "We're lucky the story actually exploded as well as it did, which may or may not have led to the tips that came in," Fermon said, per CNN. "We've had people going out of their way, drive a few hours, just to walk around." Illinois State University President Terri Kinzy, describing Day as "kind, intelligent, and caring," told students Thursday that a celebration of his life is being planned.