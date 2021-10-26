Alec Baldwin Shooting Takes a Nasty Political Turn

(Newser) – As the investigation continues into the fatal shooting involving Alec Baldwin on a movie set, it won't be too surprising to learn that politics is becoming front and center. As Jack Coyle writes at the AP, some of Baldwin's many critics on the right are going after the celeb whose Donald Trump impersonation was a mainstay on Saturday Night Live in recent years. Coverage:

The most prominent Baldwin critic in all this might be Donald Trump Jr., who is selling $28 T-shirts on his website with the slogan, "Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people,” reports the Daily Beast. He's also sharing photos with captions such as, "Let's all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun," per the Hill. Trump Jr., II: Trump Jr. is taking no shortage of criticism about this—the New York Daily News dubbed him "Spawn of Hatin'"on its cover—but he doubled down on social media: "Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person p----ing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. F--- him!”

