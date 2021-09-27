(Newser) – A federal judge said Monday that John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate President Reagan four decades ago, can be freed from all his remaining restrictions next year if he remains mentally stable. US District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington said during a 90-minute court hearing that he'll formally issue his ruling on the plan this week, per the AP. Friedman said the plan is to release Hinckley from all court supervision in June if he remains mentally stable in the interim and continues to follow the court-issued rules that were imposed on him after he left a Washington hospital in 2016 to live in Williamsburg, Va.

Since Hinckley, 66, moved to Williamsburg, the court-imposed conditions have included doctors and therapists overseeing his psychiatric medication and deciding how often he attends individual and group therapy sessions. Hinckley also can't have a gun, and he can't contact Reagan's children, other victims or their families, or actress Jodie Foster, whom he was obsessed with at the time of the 1981 shooting. Hinckley was 25 when he shot and wounded the 40th US president outside a Washington hotel. The shooting paralyzed Reagan press secretary James Brady, who died in 2014. It also injured Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty. (Read more John Hinckley stories.)