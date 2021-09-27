Liz Cheney: I Was Wrong on Gay Marriage

(Newser) – Liz Cheney is up for re-election next year, no easy feat as a Republican who opposes Donald Trump and whose own party has called on to step down. The congresswoman spoke to 60 Minutes Sunday about that and a host of other topics. Arguably getting the most attention: her comments on same-sex marriage, which she famously opposed in 2013 despite her own sister being gay and her father, former VP Dick Cheney, supporting it. "I was wrong," Cheney said Sunday, eliciting a "Wow" from interviewer Lesley Stahl, who said she wasn't expecting Cheney's response. "I was wrong. I love my sister very much. I love her family very much. And ... I was wrong. It's a very personal issue, and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation."

She went on to say that "we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country," and that "freedom means freedom for everybody." See videos and a transcript of the full interview here. Cheney was also making headlines Sunday for a tweet in which she posted a picture of George W. Bush captioned, "I like Republican presidents who win re-election." As Insider explains, the tweet was in response to an apparent "face swap" image Trump sent out to supporters showing a photo of Cheney with Bush's face where hers should be. The message was sent out a day after Trump criticized Bush for "a failed and uninspiring presidency" and "stupidity" in the Middle East. (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)