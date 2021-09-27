DWTS Star Out for 10 Days With COVID

(Newser) – Cheryl Burke, one of the pros on Dancing With The Stars, has tested positive for COVID. Burke is fully vaccinated. She announced the news in an emotional Instagram video occasionally punctuated with tears, USA Today reports. In the beginning she can be seen driving to take a test at 7am Sunday. Burke didn’t reveal what prompted her to get tested, saying only that she had had the Moderna shot already, but didn’t feel great. “I do feel run down a little bit,” she said. The video jumps to about 4 that afternoon, with Burke saying “I have really bad news,” and that she’s been feeling progressively worse. Her PCR test had come back positive and she was in her car, pulled over briefly while driving through her neighborhood "because I don’t know what to do with myself."

Burke said she feels bad, especially for letting down her partner this season, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby. "I just hope I didn't spread it," she added, emphasizing with an expletive that COVID is real. "It's so overwhelming because it's Sunday and the show's tomorrow," she said — referring to the next episode of DWTS. But Burke will be isolating for 10 days and Rigsby will dance with one of the show's alternate pros, ABC News reports. Burke, who won her first season on the show in 2006, has talked openly before about other struggles, like achieving sobriety and working through pain caused by years of dancing, People reports. For now, though, her plan is to get through the next week and a half. "I'll be in bed," she said.