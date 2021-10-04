Iowa Poll Gives Trump Highest Ratings Ever

(Newser) – Donald Trump is now more popular in Iowa than he ever was as president, according to a new poll. The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa found that 53% of Iowans now have a favorable view of Trump. That's the highest favorability rating he's ever scored in the state. A record low of 45% of Iowans said their view of Trump was mostly unfavorable or very unfavorable. Some 2% still haven't made their minds up about the Republican. In the 2020 election, Trump won the state over Joe Biden 53% to 45%. The poll found President Biden's approval rating in Iowa has hit a new low: Only 37% have favorable feelings toward him.

Poll respondents said they like Trump because he is not a traditional politician, the Register reports. "Doesn’t make a difference whether they were Democrat or Republican—they were all politicians," 81-year-old Jerry Steward said of Trump’s predecessors. "He is not that. I don’t know what he is, but he’s not that." Trump plans to visit the state Saturday for a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, his first rally in the state since his 2020 campaign.

The Iowa caucuses have long been the first step in the nominating process, and Trump isn't the only potential GOP 2024 hopeful planning to visit the state in the near future. Mike Pence, his former vice president, plans to kick off a lecture tour with a Nov. 1 appearance at the University of Iowa, Fox reports. Early polls show Trump with a commanding lead over all his potential 2024 rivals—but the polls found that if Trump wasn't on the ballot, Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be strong contenders. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)