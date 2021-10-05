This Is the Safest City in the Whole Country

(Newser) – If you have a deep fear of natural disasters, avoid Oklahoma City, which was ranked the worst US city for such disasters in a new report by WalletHub. On the natural-disaster front, Dover, Delaware, emerged as the safest, but not the safest overall. WalletHub used data from the Census Bureau, FBI, FTC, FDIC, Gun Violence Archive, and several other sources to arrive at its safest-cities list, which leans heavily toward New England cities. To arrive at its rankings, WalletHub took into account home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety. Among the 44 metrics it used are ones related to COVID deaths, presence of terrorist attacks, sex offenders per capita, hail and wildfire risk, foreclosure rate, and firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement personnel per capita.

According to WalletHub, these are the overall 10 safest cities in the US:

Columbia, Maryland South Burlington, Vermont Nashua, New Hampshire Yonkers, New York Madison, Wisconsin Portland, Maine Warwick, Rhode Island Raleigh, North Carolina Burlington, Vermont Winston-Salem, North Carolina

And these are the bottom five of the list of 182 cities evaluated for safety:

Memphis, Tennessee

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

San Bernardino, California

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

St. Louis, Missouri