Truck Drivers Warned About 'Stowaway Game'

(Newser) – A man critically injured on a highway in Nashville Monday night may have been playing an incredibly dangerous game. Nashville police say the man was seen on the side of Interstate 40 trying to stop vehicles. Police say he jumped on a stopped tractor-trailer "for reasons unknown" and fell from it after the driver, fearing he was going to be robbed, drove away at 15 to 30 mph, hoping the man would jump off, WKRN reports. Police say the man hung on to the truck's rear-view mirror and tried to pull the driver's door open. He was hospitalized with a critical head injury. It's not clear whether he jumped or fell from the truck.

story continues below

The incident raised fears that a "game" police in Atlanta warned about last week has made its way to Nashville, reports WKRN. The Atlanta Police Department said people apparently playing the "stowaway game" had been seen riding on the outside of semi-trucks, per 11 Alive. "We realize this may come as a surprise to some, but riding on the outside of a semi-truck that is going 65 to 75 mph, or any moving vehicle on I-285, I-75 or any other road, at any speed, is a death wish of sorts," Atlanta police said in a Facebook post.

"If the person getting the 'free ride' loses their balance and falls off, or jumps off the moving vehicle," they are likely to be hit by other cars, possibly causing a multi-vehicle collision, police warned, adding: "This hazardous buffoonery by Atlanta’s wayward souls will not be tolerated." Investigators are trying to identify the critically injured Nashville man by his fingerprints. (Read more highways stories.)