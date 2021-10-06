Money / Donald Trump Trump Fails to Make Forbes 400 List For the first time in 25 years By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Oct 6, 2021 12:36 AM CDT Copied In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) (Newser) – For the first time in a quarter-century, Donald Trump failed to make the Forbes 400 this year. The former president made the list of the wealthiest Americans every year from 1996 to 2020 (as well as 1982 to 1989), USA Today reports. The cutoff to make the list rose from $2.1 billion last year to $2.9 billion this year; Trump's estimated worth is $2.5 billion. He's lost an estimated $600 million since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a toll on the big-city properties that are responsible for a large part of his fortune. Oprah Winfrey also fell off this year's list. The top 10: story continues below Jeff Bezos, $201 billion Elon Musk, $190.5 billion Mark Zuckerberg, $134.5 billion Bill Gates, $134 billion Larry Page, $123 billion Sergey Brin, $118.5 billion Larry Ellison, $117.3 billion Warren Buffett, $102 billion Steve Ballmer, $96.5 billion Michael Bloomberg, $70 billion Click for the complete list. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)