Trump Fails to Make Forbes 400 List

(Newser) – For the first time in a quarter-century, Donald Trump failed to make the Forbes 400 this year. The former president made the list of the wealthiest Americans every year from 1996 to 2020 (as well as 1982 to 1989), USA Today reports. The cutoff to make the list rose from $2.1 billion last year to $2.9 billion this year; Trump's estimated worth is $2.5 billion. He's lost an estimated $600 million since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a toll on the big-city properties that are responsible for a large part of his fortune. Oprah Winfrey also fell off this year's list. The top 10:

