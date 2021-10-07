Users Want Their Cannabis in Edibles, Survey Finds

(Newser) – Most users prefer to get their cannabis from a gummy than by smoking, and 60% of them would be fine with passing the bowl to their grandparents, a survey has found. The online survey measured sometimes-changing attitudes toward cannabis from users and nonusers, Forbes reports. As for preferences, there could be overlap, but 39% of users selected smoking; 22% said they like to use a vaporizer; and 17% want it in a beverage. The survey results indicate "edibles are the future of the cannabis industry," said the CEO of Azuca, a culinary edibles company. More than half of respondents say they use cannabis.

And 60% of users answered yes to, "Would you consume cannabis with a grandparent?" That answer shows the stigma is easing, Kim Sanchez Rael said. "Normalization is good news not only for cannabis users, but the industry as a whole," Rael said, per Forbes. More than half of respondents told Survey Monkey they use cannabis, with 28% saying they do so daily, 15% monthly, and 39% a few times a year. Although gummies or baked goods or the like is the preference, 62% said they don't to taste cannabis in their edibles. Also, most users want the cannabis in the edible to take effect more quickly, the survey found, while 21% would like the effects to fade sooner.

The survey asked questions about where consumers stand on: