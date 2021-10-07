Users Want Their Cannabis in Edibles, Survey Finds

(Newser)
Most users prefer to get their cannabis from a gummy than by smoking, and 60% of them would be fine with passing the bowl to their grandparents, a survey has found. The online survey measured sometimes-changing attitudes toward cannabis from users and nonusers, Forbes reports. As for preferences, there could be overlap, but 39% of users selected smoking; 22% said they like to use a vaporizer; and 17% want it in a beverage. The survey results indicate "edibles are the future of the cannabis industry," said the CEO of Azuca, a culinary edibles company. More than half of respondents say they use cannabis.
And 60% of users answered yes to, "Would you consume cannabis with a grandparent?" That answer shows the stigma is easing, Kim Sanchez Rael said. "Normalization is good news not only for cannabis users, but the industry as a whole," Rael said, per Forbes. More than half of respondents told Survey Monkey they use cannabis, with 28% saying they do so daily, 15% monthly, and 39% a few times a year. Although gummies or baked goods or the like is the preference, 62% said they don't to taste cannabis in their edibles. Also, most users want the cannabis in the edible to take effect more quickly, the survey found, while 21% would like the effects to fade sooner.
The survey asked questions about where consumers stand on:
- Knowledge and understanding. Among users and nonusers, 70% know the difference between THC and CBD. And 45% know what microdosing is and how to do it. Nevertheless, Rael said, "There is still a need to educate Americans about cannabis." With demand growing as marijuana laws change, "now is the time to bring sophisticated and approachable products to market that people can trust."
- Wellness role. Cannabis is the future of pain management, 58% say. Among users, 64% say they use it for relaxation, 43% for a sleep aid, 40% for pain management, and 37% for health and wellness. Recreation users totaled 39%.
- When and where. The share of users who say it's fine to use during work hours was at 39%. And 60% would rather buy at a dispensary, even it it's more expensive, than on the black market.
