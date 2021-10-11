DC Comics Says New Superman Is Bisexual

(Newser) – DC Comics marked National Coming Out Day with big news: The new Superman, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is bisexual and will become romantically involved with a male reporter in an upcoming comic, according to a DC release. DC says the two will kiss in the fifth issue of the Superman: Son of Kal-El series, which comes out Nov. 9. Fans praised the development on Twitter, calling it a "huge moment" for comic books and pop culture, reports NBC. In current DC continuity, Jon Kent, who inherited his father's powers, is serving as Earth's Superman while his father is in deep space.

"The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity,” writer Tom Taylor tells the New York Times. Taylor says a new Superman "had to have new fights—real world problems—that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world.” In the new series, Jon Kent has also prevented a school shooting and fought wildfires caused by climate change.

Glen Weldon at NPR notes that while Jon Kent—like other LBGTQ characters in the DC multiverse—isn't a top-tier character, the representation is definitely a step in the right direction. "As more members of comics' diverse readership gain the opportunity to see a version of themselves on that page, the inevitable result is more, and better, stories," Weldon writes. "Richer, deeper stories, featuring more voices, perspectives, experiences, and cultural touchstones." (Read more Superman stories.)