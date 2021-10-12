(Newser) – If you're wondering how Phoebe Bridgers' performance went over the weekend at the Austin City Limits music fest, her three-word tweet shortly afterward sheds some light. "lol f--- acl," the 27-year-old singer-songwriter said in a since-deleted post, per Pitchfork. The tweet was sent about 17 minutes after her set at the music fest was due to end, a performance that was abruptly halted when her band's sound was nixed, reports the Austin American-Statesman.

A fan posted a video showing Bridgers performing "The End Is Near" just as the sound cut out, which elicited boos and NSFW remarks from the crowd. "The best part of the f---ing song, man," one attendee can be heard griping. Some noted online that it's typical for festival organizers to dim performers' sound if they go over their time, due to the tight scheduling of all acts.

In an apology to Bridgers, the ACL organizers didn't specify if that was the reason for the show-shortening, noting only that it was "due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel." They added, "We wish this had not happened" and pledged to donate to "an organization close to [Bridgers'] heart": Texas Abortion Funds, which Rolling Stone notes divvies up its proceeds and splits the money among 10 abortion funds in the state, including Jane's Due Process and the Whole Woman's Health Alliance. (Read more Phoebe Bridgers stories.)