(Newser) – The parties don't sound particularly COVID-friendly, and that's the least of the issues with them. Authorities say a 47-year-old woman threw the Los Gatos, Calif., bashes from June 2020 until May 2021 and supplied guests with vodka, Fireball whiskey, and condoms—and that those guests were largely just 14 and 15. Shannon O'Connor (who also goes by Shannon Bruga) allegedly "discouraged the teens from telling their parents about the parties," even coaching them on what lies to tell, or from "calling for help when one of them passed out in their own vomit," per a statement of facts, which details the series of parties based on the recollections of a number of John Does and Jane Does. Among the accusations it includes:

"When these minors were extremely intoxicated from the alcohol, she encouraged them to engage in sexual activity with each other, and watched some of these sexual encounters."

In describing John Doe 6, who passed out in a bathroom covered in vomit: "Defendant and the minor girl attempted to clean up the intoxicated minor under the shower. When Defendant realized her husband was almost home, she rushed the minors to leave to avoid her husband finding out." (The Mercury News identifies her husband as the chief revenue officer of a Pleasanton, Calif., tech firm.)

O'Connor allegedly rented a Santa Cruz cottage in October to celebrate her son's (John Doe 3) 15th birthday with roughly 12 minors. The homeowner said $9,000 of damage was done to the home's interior. A Snapchat video allegedly shows John Doe 4 "intoxicated to the point where he is slurring his words and cannot be understood, he is unable to stand, and is repeatedly falling over."

John Doe 1's mother rescheduled his surgery for Crohn's disease so he could attend the party, and she told the defendant about his condition and dietary restrictions. "Despite this, on multiple occasions Defendant provided copious amounts of alcohol to John Doe 1 to the point where he vomited and went unconscious."

In December, she allegedly allowed an unlicensed minor to drive her SUV while John Does 2 and 3 held on to the back. John Doe 2 fell off and lost consciousness for at least 20 seconds. O'Connor allegedly took him to 7-Eleven to get ice, had him change out of vomit-covered clothes at her house, and dropped him off near his home. He "spent the night vomiting, and almost drowned in the tub due to his intoxication." The next day a doctor confirmed he suffered a concussion.

On a trip to Lake Tahoe, "there is video evidence of Jane Doe 2, walking in a snow filled parking lot at night, in a bikini, while inebriated."

"On multiple occasions at Defendant's residence, Defendant watched a minor boy physically assault Jane Doe 4 by punching and kicking her when she was intoxicated."