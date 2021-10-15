Simpsons Fans, This Is the Job for You

(Newser) – The Simpsons correctly predicted the election of President Donald Trump back in 2000. You might say it was luck—except that the show has predicted other real-life events, including Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox holdings and Richard Branson's trip into space. That's to say nothing of that 1993 episode featuring a contagious "flu" and killer bees, per the Wrap. It's enough that one online casino company thinks there could be other predictions in the series that have not yet panned out. Hence, Platin Casino's offer to pay someone $6,800, plus a supply of doughnuts, to watch all 706 episodes of The Simpsons and The Simpsons Movie over eight weeks, per Business Insider. That’s more than 280 hours of footage, notes the New York Post.

"It's a well-known phenomenon that The Simpsons has predicted major life events," the company says. "We thought we'd put The Simpsons to the test and see if, after analyzing every single episode, it can help us to predict the future." The company says it will pay "The Simpsons Series Analyst" $6,800 plus a weekly box of doughnuts to sit in front of a laptop or TV for 35 hours a week, taking notes on "stand out storylines" which will then be delivered to a team of "prediction experts," who will "compile the events into a list of future predictions with a probability of each one happening." Anyone in the world can apply so long as they can access the show, have strong writing skills, and are fluent in English. "And of course, a love for The Simpsons is desirable." (Read more The Simpsons stories.)