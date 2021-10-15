It's a Sad End for One of Maryland's Runaway Zebras

(Newser) – A revised number and a grim update in the story of the escaped zebras who are roaming around in suburban Maryland at the moment: Despite reports that five zebras escaped from a farm on Aug. 31, and were still wandering as of early this month, a rep for the Prince George's County Department of the Environment told the Washington Post on Thursday that only three zebras got loose from the 80-acre farm in Upper Marlboro. One of those was found dead in an illegal snare trap on Sept. 16, a rep for the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Thursday.

"At this time, police do not have any information on who placed the snare trap" on private property in Upper Marlboro, police rep Lauren Moses added, per the New York Times. She noted it's illegal to set snare traps in Prince George's County but did not comment on why authorities waited a month to disclose the incident. The Department of the Environment rep said "any further review and action taken by Prince George's County, including any appropriate charges against the owner, will be evaluated once the zebras return to the herd."

The escaped zebras were part of a herd of 39 that arrived at the farm from Florida in mid-August, per the Times. The county said Thursday that caretakers have been feeding two zebras from the herd in a corral to "help draw the loose zebras back into the herd and eliminate any other potential risk." Officials have said farm owner Jerry Holly has a license from the US Department of Agriculture to keep zebras. He has also kept monkeys, kangaroos, lemurs, and other animals at his private property, which is not operated as a zoo, the Times reports. (Read more zebras stories.)