The NBA's already-iffy relations with China are being tested with another controversy over free speech. In this case, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator" and voiced his support for Tibet in a tweeted video, reports Reuters. In response, China has blacked out Celtics games and scrubbed Kanter from social media. So far, neither the NBA nor the Celtics have commented. Details:

Kanter's criticism: The player donned a T-shirt emblazoned with an image of the Dalai Lama and called China's treatment of Tibet a "cultural genocide, per the New York Times. "I say, 'Shame on the Chinese government,'" he said. "The Chinese dictatorship is erasing Tibetan identity and culture." He ended the video by saying, "Free Tibet" three times. Kanter also tweeted images of sneakers with a pro-Tibet message. He planned to wear them in Wednesday's game, but coaches didn't play him, notes the Washington Post.

