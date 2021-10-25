There Will Be No Funeral for Brian Laundrie

(Newser) – The results of Brian Laundrie's autopsy are in—and they're inconclusive. With no manner or cause of death determined, a lawyer for Laundrie's family says a forensic anthropologist will further examine the remains. Eventually, they will be cremated, People reports. There will be no funeral, the attorney adds. Laundrie was a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, when he died; a suspect still has not been named in her murder.

Laundrie's father asked reporters to "please, let me grieve with my family" as he and his wife left their Florida home Sunday for the first time since the remains were identified, the Independent reports. Fox News reports the couple was in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on the day Laundrie's remains were found, and that they came within a few yards of perhaps discovering their son's remains themselves.

This doesn't mean the Petito investigation is over. Experts tell CNN investigators will keep examining crime scenes for evidence and clues as to Petito's last days, and that the backpack, notebook, and other personal items recovered along with Laundrie's remains could also lend insight. Phones, computers, and more could help as well. "I don't think people realize the sheer volume of information that we now get on every case," says one expert not involved with the case. "Video, phone records ... if that vehicle had any information that can be gleaned from it with a GPS." (Read more Brian Laundrie stories.)