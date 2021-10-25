Facebook Employees Raised Alarms About Far-Right Sites

(Newser) – In the latest edition of its ongoing "Facebook Files" series, the Wall Street Journal takes a look at a trove of internal message-board conversations that reveal strife at the social media company over its treatment of Breitbart and other conservative news sites. Employees regularly questioned Breitbart's inclusion on News Tab and in the Facebook Audience Network, and also called out Facebook for failing to follow its own content-moderation rules for right-wing sites. But superiors at the company frequently pushed back on their complaints, arguing Facebook would spark too much controversy if it appeared to be targeting right-wing sites. Specifics, plus more headlines related to the social network as it faces increasing scrutiny:

News Tab: While Breitbart was not among the first tier of publishers, which are actually paid for their content, it is among a second tier of publishers that deliver news targeted to users' specific interests. In the wake of George Floyd's death, as Breitbart published articles painting Black Lives Matter protests in a negative light, employees pushed for it to be removed, but it was not.

