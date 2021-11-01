5 Points From Biden's G20 News Conference

(Newser) – President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control—and taking Russia, China and Saudi Arabia to task for not doing enough to deal with the existential threat of climate change, the AP reports. Biden's overall take on his efforts: On climate change, he’s got $900 billion planned for renewable energy, and Congress will vote this coming week. On supply chains, he has plans to make the ports run better and tamp down inflation. For workers, he’s building an economy with pay raises. On diplomacy, world leaders trust him. But he also acknowledged at the Sunday press conference—the first one he's held solo since mid-June, per CNN—what he can’t yet achieve: bringing Russia, China and Saudi Arabia to the table with the broader international community to limit carbon emissions and move to renewable energy.

