(Newser) – The bull runs are back in Spain—and so are the gorings, with a fatal one happening over the weekend. The BBC reports a 55-year-old man was taking part in the controversial activity at a festival in Onda when he was attacked by one of the bulls, ending up with a head wound and a punctured artery in his left leg, causing him to bleed out. Per CNN, the bull attacked the man repeatedly, despite other participants trying to lure the bull away. The man died at a nearby hospital. Local authorities subsequently canceled the fair's last day of bull running on Sunday, though the rest of the festival was allowed to continue, per the AP. Two other people were injured at a separate bull run in another town, according to local media.

Bull running events—the most famous of which is the San Fermin fest held in Pamplona—have recently started popping up again in Spain after a long break due to COVID, as animal activists continue to rail against them. Injuries happen often, with occasional fatalities, and the bulls themselves are typically used in bullfights after the runs, which are controversial in their own right: A 2020 Electomania survey revealed that nearly half of the people in Spain are all for banning such events. As for Pamplona's bull run, it appears all is status quo, with the next San Fermin fest set to take place in July after a two-year break. Over the past century or so, at least 16 runners have died during that city's bull run. (Read more running of the bulls stories.)