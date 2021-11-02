Hailey Bieber Shares Two Big Rough Patches With Justin

(Newser) – Wondering what it's like inside one of America's most famous relationships? The Biebers got frank on Monday while appearing together on the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast. USA Today reports that Hailey Bieber shared that prior to their marriage there was a significant rough patch. "It was actually very sad when we didn't speak," Hailey said, per CNN. "When we were younger, this is a guy who was telling me to my face 'I really do think you could be the person that I marry and someone I could really see myself having a family with' and then I did something that really hurt him, and I think that kind of maybe took that idea [of marrying me] out of his mind at that point. ... There was really one solidified moment where I think it damaged the idea of me for you."

She didn't go into specifics beyond saying what she did was "something very immature and stupid." Hailey said she remained attached to the idea of marrying him (which the two did in 2018; she was 21 and he was 24). But her unspecified action didn't spur their only rough patch, with the model explaining that Justin's mental health challenges brought her to the brink. She says she called her mom crying. "I was like, 'I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.' She was so calm on the phone, and she was like, 'It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine, and he’s going to be healthy, and we’re here for you.'"

But Hailey adds the advice to stay aligned with how she felt. "I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him." As for Justin, he had this to say on the podcast, per Us Weekly: "I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone. I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy." (Read more Hailey Bieber stories.)