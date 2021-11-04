Video Shows Suspect Dive From 55-Foot Bridge

(Newser) – Like the fugitive in The Fugitive, a Florida man fleeing law enforcement survived a jump into water from a great height—but unlike the character played by Harrison Ford in the 1993 movie, Bryan Gray was quickly captured. Police say the 34-year-old dived from the Fort Myers-area Edison Bridge into the Caloosahatchee River Friday night after crashing on the bridge during a police chase, NBC reports. Video from a police helicopter shows Gray jumping from the bridge and swimming toward a support column. He was picked up by a police boat and taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The Miami Herald reports that the four-lane bridge stands 55 feet above the water—22 feet higher than the diving platforms used at the Olympics. "While he may not have earned a gold medal for his high dive, Gray did find himself in hot water when he earned pending charges of Grand Theft Auto and Fleeing and Eluding," the Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Gray allegedly stole a van belonging to his aunt, Marcella Chacon, reports WBBH. She tells the station that he also made off with many of her personal belongings. The aunt says she was the only relative to try to help Gray when he was released from prison a year ago and she now feels extremely betrayed. (Read more Florida stories.)