Ben Roethlisberger Can't Play Against Raiders

(Newser) – Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the Steelers' game Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Steelers announced Saturday night that Roethlisberger was ruled out for the game, per the AP. Roethlisberger is the second prominent quarterback in two weeks to miss a game because of COVID-19, following Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers last week. Mason Rudolph will likely start for the Steelers, who have won four straight games. This would be his first start in the 26-year-old's first start in the 2021 season. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has completed 64.5% of his passes this season with 10 touchdowns, four interceptions for a 90 passer rating.

Per ESPN, Roethlisberger recently said on The Dan Patrick Show he is vaccinated, which means he could be back next Sunday to face the Los Angeles Chargers. "I think you're supposed to have your mask on if you're not vaccinated. I don't know who on our team is and isn't. I know I am, so I don't have to have my mask on, but you still have to live your life," Roethlisberger said, per CNN. It was not immediately clear whether Roethlisberger has tested positive for COVID or if he's been in contact with someone who has. Roethlisberger must now receive two negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to be cleared for play, per NFL rules. (Read more Ben Roethlisberger stories.)