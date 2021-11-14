Embroiled SC Attorney Refuses To Respond to Allegations

(Newser) – In the face of allegations he misappropriated client funds for years, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is keeping mum. The former partner at Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Elztroth, and Detrick said in papers filed with Colleton County court that he "asserts his privilege against self-incrimination guaranteed by the United States and South Carolina constitutions" and will not respond to the allegations, per CNN. Murdaugh's former firm filed suit against him in October alleging he "developed a systematic scheme in which he diverted funds owed to the firm and to clients to a fictitious entity."

The firm first parted ways with Murdaugh in September following the attorney's (self-orchestrated) brush with death when they publicly claimed "he lied and stole from us". Things have somehow only gone downhill for Murdaugh since, though the high profile family had reportedly been walking a difficult path for years. Murdaugh faces a litany of criminal charges and likely won't see the light of day any time soon. Last month, Circuit Judge Clifton Newman temporarily denied Murdaugh bond, saying the attorney's considerable financial resources and mental instability appeared to make it too risky to allow him to await trial outside of jail on charges he stole $3.4 million in insurance money meant for the sons of his housekeeper, per the AP.

Judge Newman asked Murdaugh's lawyers to send him a report on his mental condition from professionals, including those involved in his monthlong stay to get treatment for an addiction to opioids, so that he could assess the situation and potentially grant bond. Fast forward to last week, and that did not happen. Newman's newest ruling could mean months or even years behind bars until the 53-year-old gets his day in court.