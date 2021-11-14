Chris Daughtry Family Told Daughter's Death a Homicide

(Newser) – American Idol alum Chris Daughtry has postponed his tour in the wake of the sudden, and reportedly suspicious, death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter. Per CNN, Daughtry made the announcement on social media Saturday. "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been canceled or postponed," the band tweeted. Daughtry, the band's frontman, placed fourth in season 5 of Idol. the band did not say when the tour would resume. Initial reports did not indicate the cause of Hannah's death. In an Instagram post, her mother wrote that the family is "awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

According to TMZ, police have told the family the cause was homicide in Tennessee, where District Attorney General Jared Effler confirmed to the outlet that Fentress County is conducting a death investigation. In another development, Hannah's boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was reportedly arrested in Fentress County on Friday, but police have not revealed why. Meanwhile, Daughtry himself has spoken out, as well. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote on Instagram. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."