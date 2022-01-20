Biden Predicts an Invasion That Putin Will Regret

(Newser) – In a press conference Wednesday to mark his one-year anniversary in office, President Biden touted his accomplishments, defended his record, and predicted Russia will invade Ukraine. Biden said he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin, who's moved 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine, to end the current standoff with some sort of action, the New York Times reports. "Do I think he'll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he can? Yes, I think he will," Biden said. But the president said Putin would regret an invasion: "I think he will pay a serious and dear price for it." Among other issues, Biden addressed:

