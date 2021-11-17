Bezos' $500K Donation Met With Groans

(Newser) – Celebrities including Jeff Bezos raised $8.5 million for Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides diapers and other necessities to children living in poverty, at its 10th annual gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, per Vanity Fair. But if Bezos was expecting a pat on the back for his $500,000 donation, he was in for disappointment. The donation from the world's second-richest man, which followed a $1 million gift from another attendee, was met with a groan, reports Page Six. "Everyone was waiting for him to donate something" and when he finally did, "there was an audible groan from the room," an insider tells the outlet. "If someone else can donate a million, Jeff Bezos can donate more than a million."

For context, Bezos' net worth climbs about $142,667 per minute, the Independent reported last month. Therefore, if he spent an hour at the gala, the Amazon and Blue Horizon founder would've gained $8.56 million in wealth in that time, according to the outlet. The donation also appeared a little lackluster considering Bezos' ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, just made headlines for a $50 million donation to a historically Black university in Texas, which comes on top of the $6 billion she's already put toward charitable causes. Still, the donation topped the $50,000 donation from Jessica Alba, the $25,000 gift from stylist Rachel Zoe, and the $10,000 donation from Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves, per Vanity Fair.

Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were also the butt of a joke at the gala, where Vanessa Bryant was awarded the Giving Tree Award for her seven years of support for the charity. (Vanity Fair reports it was the first official family outing for her and her daughters since husband Kobe Bryant's death.) Host James Corden had kicked off the event by poking fun at a widely-shared clip of Sanchez appearing to fawn over Leonardo DiCaprio at an event earlier this month, while Bezos looked on. Corden told Bezos that he had "personally taken it upon myself to make sure that Leonardo DiCaprio is not here this evening." Bezos has joked about the encounter himself. (Read more Jeff Bezos stories.)