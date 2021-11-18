Celebrities Urge Oklahoma to Halt Julius Jones Execution

(Newser) – Tensions are running high in Oklahoma, where Julius Jones, a 41-year-old Black man who has been on death row for 19 years, will be executed by lethal injection Thursday unless Gov. Kevin Stitt intervenes. Jones was found guilty in 2002 of the 1999 murder of businessman Paul Howell, though he insists he was framed and the parole board has twice voted 3-1 to commute his sentence to life in prison. His relatives say he had an inexperienced public defender and he was only convicted because of injustices in the system. More:

Supporters gather at the Capitol. Supporters including mother Madeline Davis-Jones delivered speeches inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, urging the Republican governor to commute the sentences, KFOR reports. Earlier this week, relatives hand-delivered a letter to Stitt's office but two requests to speak with the governor in person were denied.

The background . Jones' case got fresh attention after it was profiled in The Last Defense in 2018, the AP reports. He says the real killer was co-defendant Christopher Jordan, who testified against him and was released from prison after 15 years. Jones says Jordan visited his home after Howell was shot and planted the murder weapon in an attic space over his bedroom. Jones' relatives say he was at home when Howell was shot, though trial transcripts show witnesses identified him as the shooter. CBS reports, however, that witnesses said the gunman had 1 to 2 inches of hair, and relatives said Jones' head was shaved at the time.

Prayers at the governor's mansion . Dozens of supporters prayed outside the governor's mansion in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, the Oklahoman reports. Some planned to reconvene Thursday morning two hours away outside the state penitentiary in McAlester, where Jones is scheduled to be executed at 4pm.

. Dozens of supporters prayed outside the governor's mansion in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, the Oklahoman reports. Some planned to reconvene Thursday morning two hours away outside the state penitentiary in McAlester, where Jones is scheduled to be executed at 4pm. Pastor arrested. KFOR reports that Oklahoma City pastor Derrick Scobey was arrested Wednesday evening for standing in the street outside the governor's mansion. Scobey said it was an act of civil disobedience and encouraged others to join him. Students at multiple Oklahoma schools walked out Wednesday morning to protest the execution.