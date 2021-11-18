(Newser) – It was "America's first big sex tape," footage captured during Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's honeymoon just a week or so after they first met in 1995, then stolen from their home and leaked online. A new eight-episode Hulu series coming this winter will detail the ensuing scandal, and the first trailer for Pam & Tommy is now out, featuring a "dead ringer" Lily James as the Baywatch star, and Sebastian Stan as the Motley Crue drummer, per USA Today.

story continues below

It's hard not to think you're watching Anderson herself in the teaser as James expresses her character's shock and distress at finding out her most intimate moments have spilled out into the most public of forums. "Not a big deal to me? I'm on that tape, same as you," Stan as Lee says in the trailer. "No, not like me you're not," James' Anderson retorts.

The series, helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, also stars Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay, Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling, and Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the young electrician who had a falling-out with the couple and stole the tape. Not everyone is looking forward to Pam & Tommy, which debuts Feb. 2: "Vile" is how singer Courtney Love, a friend of Anderson, described it back in May. The Hollywood Reporter notes Anderson and Lee had no involvement with the series. See the trailer for yourself here. (Read more Pamela Anderson stories.)