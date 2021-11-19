Site Suggests 10 Legit Deals on Black Friday

(Newser) – Not all Black Friday deals are as good as they seem, with WalletHub concluding that nearly a quarter of such "deals" offer no savings at all. (They compared prices beforehand with those on the big sales day.) The site, however, looked at products in a wide range of categories and suggests some legit bargains:

Dell XPS 15 Laptop ($2,000, for a savings of $1,024)

LG Double Wall Oven with Microwave ($3,000, for savings of $1,999)

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop Trace 5 MR ($2,600, for a savings of $384)

Lowrance Hook2 12" Fishfinder ($700, for savings of $450)

EGO POWER+ 56 Volt Snow Thrower ($1,299, for savings of $1,100)

Marcy MD-5191 Smith Cage Home Gym ($600, for a savings of $1,051)

Firman Gasoline Powered Inverter Generator ($550, for savings of $446)

Abbyson Holloway Leather Armchair ($768, for a savings of $332)

ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill ($650, for a savings $350)

Osaki OS-Pro Yamato Massage Chair ($1,999, for savings of $2,000)