Site Suggests 10 Legit Deals on Black Friday

WalletHub notes that many 'sales' aren't actually sales
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 19, 2021 4:35 PM CST
1 in 4 Black Friday 'Deals' Aren't Actually Deals
(Newser) – Not all Black Friday deals are as good as they seem, with WalletHub concluding that nearly a quarter of such "deals" offer no savings at all. (They compared prices beforehand with those on the big sales day.) The site, however, looked at products in a wide range of categories and suggests some legit bargains:

  • Dell XPS 15 Laptop ($2,000, for a savings of $1,024)
  • LG Double Wall Oven with Microwave ($3,000, for savings of $1,999)
  • iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop Trace 5 MR ($2,600, for a savings of $384)
  • Lowrance Hook2 12" Fishfinder ($700, for savings of $450)
  • EGO POWER+ 56 Volt Snow Thrower ($1,299, for savings of $1,100)
  • Marcy MD-5191 Smith Cage Home Gym ($600, for a savings of $1,051)
  • Firman Gasoline Powered Inverter Generator ($550, for savings of $446)
  • Abbyson Holloway Leather Armchair ($768, for a savings of $332)
  • ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill ($650, for a savings $350)
  • Osaki OS-Pro Yamato Massage Chair ($1,999, for savings of $2,000)
Click for more deals and a breakdown in different categories. (Read more Black Friday stories.)

